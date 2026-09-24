"Corvus and the Broken God" Book Launch and Signing Party
"Corvus and the Broken God" Book Launch and Signing Party
"Corvus and the Broken God" Book Launch and Signing Party, Saturday, October 17th, featuring the enchanting Andrea McNair! Come support this amazing author and launch her spellbinding book into the Literary Atmosphere!
Sugar Island Bookstore
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sugar Island Bookstore
9102541110
sugarislandnc@gmail.com
Sugar Island Bookstore
206 N Topsail Dr Unit CSurf City, North Carolina 28445
9102541110
sugarislandnc@gmail.com