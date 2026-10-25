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Community Blood Drive (American Red Cross) in Kure Beach

Community Blood Drive (American Red Cross) in Kure Beach

10/30 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. The Town of Kure Beach hosts an American Red Cross blood drive at the Kure Beach Community Center. Donors can give from 10 AM to 2:30 PM, and walk-ins are welcome. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Kure Beach Community Center
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Kure Beach
910.707.2059
parks@townofkurebeach.org
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DBNXpyDZ1/
Kure Beach Community Center
118 N 3rd Ave
Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449