Community Blood Drive (American Red Cross) in Kure Beach
Community Blood Drive (American Red Cross) in Kure Beach
10/30 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. The Town of Kure Beach hosts an American Red Cross blood drive at the Kure Beach Community Center. Donors can give from 10 AM to 2:30 PM, and walk-ins are welcome. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Kure Beach Community Center
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Kure Beach
910.707.2059
parks@townofkurebeach.org
Kure Beach Community Center
118 N 3rd AveKure Beach, North Carolina 28449