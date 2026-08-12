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Coastal Reflections

Coastal Reflections

Please join us for an exhibition of art by coastal artist Karen Sboto. This show is a culmination of her year's work. Our beautiful waterfronts are represented in oil, watercolors, acrylic, and ink. On display and sale will also be cards, bags, magnets, and stickers, featuring Karen's whimsical take on our beaches and lighthouses.
This will also be an opportunity to preorder personalized Christmas cards, and post cards.

"The Carolinas where a beautiful dream to me, I came in search of warmer waters and found that my heart had lived here all along. These waterways are my muse." Karen Sboto

Winter Park Baptist Church
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Karen Sboto
Kstudiosboto@gmail.com
Kstudiosboto.com
Winter Park Baptist Church
4700 Wrightsville Ave
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403