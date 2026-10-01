Closing the Gap: Educator Professional Development

Wednesday, November 18

4–6 PM

Reception Hall

Free; registration requested

Bring new energy to your classroom with two arts-integrated lessons led by teaching artists Donna Moore and Shea-ra Nichi. Inspired by exhibitions currently on view at CAM, these hands-on workshops will give educators practical tools for engaging students through visual art, drama, and movement.

Explore the Ring Shout with Shea-ra Nichi

Discover the Ring Shout tradition while exploring the work of Jonathan Green. Rooted in West African culture, the Ring Shout is a performance tradition combining movement, rhythm, and call-and-response. Shea-ra is a dancer, choreographer, and actress whose work draws from a rich range of folkloric dance styles and techniques.

Experiment with Printmaking with Donna Moore

Inspired by the color-saturated landscapes in With a Southern Accent: Sporting Art and Fine Art of Eastern North Carolina, teaching artist Donna Moore will introduce classroom-friendly printmaking techniques that encourage students to create their own connections with art.

Closing the Gap helps educators use the arts to teach core curriculum and support student achievement through active learning strategies designed to engage a variety of learners.

Closing the Gap is supported by a 2026 Community Grant from The Endowment and is free for educators in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, and Sampson counties.

Participating educators will receive a certificate of completion to submit to their respective counties for CEU credit consideration.