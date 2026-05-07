Cinematique presents "Psycho"

The Cinematique summer lineup begins July 10 with two screenings of Psycho, the genre-defining thriller that transformed horror filmmaking. Screenings will be followed by a discussion led by Juan Carlos Kase, Associate Professor and Chair of Film Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Stay after the matinee or show up early for the evening screening to enjoy the Cinematique Social Hour from 6pm-7:15pm in the Jengo's Bar (we'll provide the snacks!)

When larcenous real estate clerk Marion Crane goes on the lam with a wad of cash and hopes of starting a new life, she ends up at the notorious Bates Motel, where manager Norman Bates cares for his housebound mother.