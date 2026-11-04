Saturday December 12th at Yacht Club

6pm Doors. 7pm Show. $10 Suggested Donation and/or Unwrapped Toy for Toys For Tots - admission at the door.

Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase

Featuring:

Sean Thomas Gerard

https://seanthomasgerard.bandcamp.com/

Justin Lacy

https://justinlacymusic.com/

Lady Die

https://ladydie.club/

Evan Baker

https://evancbaker.bandcamp.com/

Mike Blair & The Stonewalls

https://www.mikeblairandthestonewalls.com/

Tanner Lackey

https://tannerlackey.bandcamp.com/

Billy Heathen

https://billyheathen.bandcamp.com/

Jason Andre

https://www.themidatlanticband.com/

Blase

https://blase1.bandcamp.com/

Finch & Duff

https://www.instagram.com/finchandduff/

Tres Altman

https://www.thepaperstars.com/

Caroline Lemley & Rachel Gore

https://www.instagram.com/frenchbunionsoup/

https://www.rachelgore.com/

Goldielux

https://www.instagram.com/goldielux_tm/