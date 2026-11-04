© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase

Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase

Saturday December 12th at Yacht Club

6pm Doors. 7pm Show. $10 Suggested Donation and/or Unwrapped Toy for Toys For Tots - admission at the door.

Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase

Featuring:

Sean Thomas Gerard
https://seanthomasgerard.bandcamp.com/

Justin Lacy
https://justinlacymusic.com/

Lady Die
https://ladydie.club/

Evan Baker
https://evancbaker.bandcamp.com/

Mike Blair & The Stonewalls
https://www.mikeblairandthestonewalls.com/

Tanner Lackey
https://tannerlackey.bandcamp.com/

Billy Heathen
https://billyheathen.bandcamp.com/

Jason Andre
https://www.themidatlanticband.com/

Blase
https://blase1.bandcamp.com/

Finch & Duff
https://www.instagram.com/finchandduff/

Tres Altman
https://www.thepaperstars.com/

Caroline Lemley & Rachel Gore
https://www.instagram.com/frenchbunionsoup/
https://www.rachelgore.com/

Goldielux
https://www.instagram.com/goldielux_tm/

Yacht Club
$10
06:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
Yacht Club
127 Princess St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107635252
wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
yachtclubilm.com