Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase
Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase
Saturday December 12th at Yacht Club
6pm Doors. 7pm Show. $10 Suggested Donation and/or Unwrapped Toy for Toys For Tots - admission at the door.
Christmas Unplugged: A Holiday Songwriter Showcase
Featuring:
Sean Thomas Gerard
https://seanthomasgerard.bandcamp.com/
Justin Lacy
https://justinlacymusic.com/
Lady Die
https://ladydie.club/
Evan Baker
https://evancbaker.bandcamp.com/
Mike Blair & The Stonewalls
https://www.mikeblairandthestonewalls.com/
Tanner Lackey
https://tannerlackey.bandcamp.com/
Billy Heathen
https://billyheathen.bandcamp.com/
Jason Andre
https://www.themidatlanticband.com/
Blase
https://blase1.bandcamp.com/
Finch & Duff
https://www.instagram.com/finchandduff/
Tres Altman
https://www.thepaperstars.com/
Caroline Lemley & Rachel Gore
https://www.instagram.com/frenchbunionsoup/
https://www.rachelgore.com/
Goldielux
https://www.instagram.com/goldielux_tm/