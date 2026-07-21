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Chamber Music Showcase

Chamber Music Showcase

A showcase of Vivace’s internationally-acclaimed Festival Faculty! Featuring violinists Stella Chen and Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist Edward Arron, and pianist Dmitri Vorobiev in an exhilarating evening of the chamber music of Brahms.

St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
vivacemusicfoundation.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org
Www.stjamesp.org