Chamber Music Showcase
Chamber Music Showcase
A showcase of Vivace’s internationally-acclaimed Festival Faculty! Featuring violinists Stella Chen and Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist Edward Arron, and pianist Dmitri Vorobiev in an exhilarating evening of the chamber music of Brahms.
St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org