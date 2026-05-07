CAM at the Movies - "Legacy"

Legacy is a short film chronicling the oral histories of the descendants of the United States Colored Troops by filmmaker Adam Alphin, produced by Daniel Jones and Heather Wilson of Cameron Art Museum. Legacy braids the narratives of several USCT soldiers: Ceasar Evans, a 19-year-old who escaped slavery to join the USCT and then resettled in the Cape Fear Region; Joseph Cherry and Jesse Smallwood, who after their service helped to build community in Indian Woods, outside of New Bern; Rev. William Hammond Hunter of the 4th USCT, whose service to the community of faith in Wilmington led to the founding of St. Stephen AME Church; and Charles H. Whitney of the 37th USCT, a white abolitionist from Massachusetts. Legacy captures the resilience of these men, the strength of the communities they built, and the impact that they have had on our region, our state, and our country.

This screening is part of the CAM at the Movies series, is a co-partnership screening with the Cameron Art Museum. A post-screening discussion will feature Alphin and Jones, offering insight into the film’s research and its connection to CAM’s ongoing interpretive work.