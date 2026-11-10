CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins
CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins
CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins
Friday, December 11
7:30-9:30PM
Ticketed through Jengo's Playhouse
Jengo's Playhouse, 815 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28401
REGISTRATION LINK: https://jengos.eventive.org/films/69ce9bfe691c1793ae720a7a
Always Looking explores the work of photographer Titus Brooks Heagins and the challenging questions his photos pose about the systemic neglect of society’s most vulnerable communities of color. Humanizing yet confrontational, Titus’ photographs document the overlooked: people who, through some intersection of poverty, race or gender/sexual identity, exist as outsiders.
Following the screening, join us for a special discussion.
This is a co-partnership screening with the Cameron Art Museum.
Jengo's Playhouse
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org