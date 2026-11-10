CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins

Friday, December 11

7:30-9:30PM

Ticketed through Jengo's Playhouse

Jengo's Playhouse, 815 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28401

REGISTRATION LINK: https://jengos.eventive.org/films/69ce9bfe691c1793ae720a7a

Always Looking explores the work of photographer Titus Brooks Heagins and the challenging questions his photos pose about the systemic neglect of society’s most vulnerable communities of color. Humanizing yet confrontational, Titus’ photographs document the overlooked: people who, through some intersection of poverty, race or gender/sexual identity, exist as outsiders.

Following the screening, join us for a special discussion.

This is a co-partnership screening with the Cameron Art Museum.