© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins

CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins

CAM at the Movies: Always Looking: Titus Brooks Heagins

Friday, December 11

7:30-9:30PM

Ticketed through Jengo's Playhouse

Jengo's Playhouse, 815 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28401

REGISTRATION LINK: https://jengos.eventive.org/films/69ce9bfe691c1793ae720a7a

Always Looking explores the work of photographer Titus Brooks Heagins and the challenging questions his photos pose about the systemic neglect of society’s most vulnerable communities of color. Humanizing yet confrontational, Titus’ photographs document the overlooked: people who, through some intersection of poverty, race or gender/sexual identity, exist as outsiders.

Following the screening, join us for a special discussion.

This is a co-partnership screening with the Cameron Art Museum.

Jengo's Playhouse
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org