CAM After Dark: With A Southern Accent Gallery Talk with Robbie Smith

Wednesday, September 23

6:30-7:30 pm

Brown Wing

Free with Museum Admission

5:30–7 PM – End of Days Distillery tasting at CAM Café

5-8 PM – Half-price select bottles of wine at CAM Café

6–8 PM – Live@CAM with Aaron Keener

6:30–7:30 PM – Gallery Talk with Guest Curator and Sporting Art Expert Robbie Smith

Be the first to enjoy Wednesday night dinner, drinks, and music at CAM Café! Now open on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, CAM Café offers a new way to begin your night before heading into the galleries.

Join us this first Wednesday night for a walk through the galleries exploring With a Southern Accent with Guest Curator Robbie Smith. With a Southern Accent celebrates the South’s enduring relationship with wildlife and nature through sporting art. The exhibition juxtaposes Bruce B. Cameron’s remarkable collection of southern duck decoys with works by major contemporary Southern artists, including John Beerman, Thomas Sayre, Damian Stamer, and Bob Timberlake. Discover the artistry and history behind rare Southern duck decoys alongside contemporary works by acclaimed Southern artists, revealing the rich traditions, landscapes, and stories that shape the region.

Before the gallery talk, stop by CAM Café for an End of Days Distillery tasting from 5:30 to 7 PM, featuring spirits crafted from grain to glass and a cocktail inspired by life outdoors. Guests can also enjoy half-price select bottles of wine and Live@CAM with Aaron Keener from 6 to 8 PM.

The Gallery Talk is free with museum admission. Gallery access is free on Wednesday or Thursday nights with a purchase in CAM Cafe.