CAM After Dark: Illustrated Lecture with Mel Chin
CAM After Dark: Illustrated Lecture with Mel Chin
Spend an evening with acclaimed conceptual artist Mel Chin during a special illustrated lecture at CAM.
Known for an expansive creative practice that crosses sculpture, installation, technology, environmental intervention, and collaborative public art, Chin uses art to engage with complex social, political, and environmental issues. Through images and conversation, explore groundbreaking projects from throughout his influential career and the ideas that continue to shape his work.
This event is in partnership with the UNCW Art & Art History department and the Office of High Impact Practices.
Cameron Art Museum
CAM Members $10 | Not Yet Members $15 | Students & Educators Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999