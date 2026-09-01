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CAM After Dark: Illustrated Lecture with Mel Chin

CAM After Dark: Illustrated Lecture with Mel Chin

Spend an evening with acclaimed conceptual artist Mel Chin during a special illustrated lecture at CAM.
Known for an expansive creative practice that crosses sculpture, installation, technology, environmental intervention, and collaborative public art, Chin uses art to engage with complex social, political, and environmental issues. Through images and conversation, explore groundbreaking projects from throughout his influential career and the ideas that continue to shape his work.

This event is in partnership with the UNCW Art & Art History department and the Office of High Impact Practices.

Cameron Art Museum
CAM Members $10 | Not Yet Members $15 | Students &amp; Educators Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org