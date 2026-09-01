CAM After Dark: Illustrated Lecture with Mel Chin

Spend an evening with acclaimed conceptual artist Mel Chin during a special illustrated lecture at CAM.

Known for an expansive creative practice that crosses sculpture, installation, technology, environmental intervention, and collaborative public art, Chin uses art to engage with complex social, political, and environmental issues. Through images and conversation, explore groundbreaking projects from throughout his influential career and the ideas that continue to shape his work.

This event is in partnership with the UNCW Art & Art History department and the Office of High Impact Practices.