CAM After Dark: Gallery Talk with Erica Xavier-Beauvoir in Rooted in Memory

Thursday, October 8

6:30 PM

Brown Wing

Free with Museum admission

Spend the evening with Erica Xavier-Beauvoir for an in-depth look at Rooted in Memory: The Gullah Geechee Vision of Jonathan Green. Reflect on the work of Jonathan Green and the paintings in the exhibition that mirror the Gullah Geechee environment, history, and traditions.

Stretching from Jacksonville, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor works to preserve and interpret the traditional cultural practices, historic sites, and natural resources connected to Gullah Geechee communities. Through this conversation, discover the significant contributions Gullah Geechee people have made to American culture and history, and learn about the ongoing efforts to protect their communities, lands, waters, and traditions.

As the Corridor’s Resiliency Manager, Erica focuses on climate resilience and preserving land and water. She will bring this environmental lens to the exhibition, exploring the connections between people and place—from the sweetgrass woven into working baskets to the ancestral lands and Lowcountry landscapes represented in Green’s paintings.