Thursday, November 12

6:30-8:00PM

Reception Hall

CAM After Dark: "At a Stranger's Table" Film Screening and Conversation

$10 Member / $15 Non-Member / Students free

REGISTRATION LINK: https://52374.blackbaudhosting.com/52374/111226-CAM-After-Dark-At-a-Strangers-Table

» TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/1169571687?share=copy&fl=cl&fe=ci

Join us for a seat At A Stranger's Table on Thursday, November 12 from 6:30-8:00PM. This documentary follows Mexican H-2A farmworkers in eastern North Carolina from the fields to a shared meal with members of the local community. Through the workers’ own voices, the film explores labor, family, distance, and what may begin when people who rarely meet sit down, eat, and talk together.

Enjoy this special screening, followed by an engaging conversation with artists Cornelio Campos, Sally Jacobs, and filmmaker Scott Temple, moderated by Isabela Lujan.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Scott Temple is writer, photographer, and videographer whose passion for storytelling is found in multimedia, combining writing and photography, most notably in his documentary At a Stranger's Table. Scott holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Appalachian State University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College. He combines his love for writing with his photography of the natural world, while committed to fostering a relationship with the remaining wild places.

Sally Jacobs is a painter and professor of art in painting and drawing at Cleveland Community College in Shelby, NC. She received her BFA from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and her MFA from Western Carolina University, where she studied under Barbara Grossman, Judy Glantzman, Lois Dodd and Stephen Westfall. Her work has exhibited widely in solo and group exhibitions, including at Gruppo Donatello in Florence, Italy, the Paris New York Kent Gallery in Connecticut, the YMI Cultural Center in Asheville, NC, and the Arlington Arts Center in Arlington, VA. Her work is currently represented by Prince Street Gallery in New York, NY.

Cornelio Campos is a self-taught Mexican American artist based in Durham who immigrated as a teenager. His work explores the complex political and social realities of immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border, and cultural identity. Blending modern and traditional influences with a folkloric, symbol-laden art style, Campos creates deeply personal paintings that reflect both his cultural heritage and contemporary political realities. His North Carolina projects include Libertad, a vibrant 2700 sq ft. mural created with the community to welcome families to the El Futuro clinic in downtown Durham, and the AMEXCAN School Bus, a mobile living sculpture highlighting the economic and cultural contributions of the migrant farmworkers in Eastern North Carolina.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

**Waiting for an UPDATED bio. I used this one for Isabela: https://cameronartmuseum.org/event/galleries-after-dark-with-isabela-lujan/

Isabela Lujan is a Residential and Commercial Realtor, business owner, founder and co-chair of the Latin American Business Council (LABC) together with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. She is avidly involved with various local organizations that support and promote the Latinx Community in the Cape Fear Region. Her goal is to help the families, small businesses, and entrepreneurs of her community in gaining visibility and exposure, by serving as a bridge for cultural integration, and providing assistance to those in the process of becoming home and business owners. Originally from Venezuela, Ms. Lujan studied Anthropology at the Central University of Venezuela, Caracas.

________________________

[provided by Scott Temple]

At a Stranger’s Table

Promotional Descriptions

Museum Promotional Description

At a Stranger’s Table follows Mexican H-2A farmworkers in eastern North Carolina as they speak about labor, family, separation, dignity, and the knowledge carried through a season of harvest. Guided by the workers’ own voices rather than a detached narrator, the film moves from the fields and living quarters toward a shared meal with members of the local community. Around a long table, people whose lives are usually separated by language, class, geography, and the food system begin to talk, listen, and recognize one another more fully. The dinner does not pretend to solve the structural hardships farmworkers face. Instead, it creates room for questions, small exchanges, and new understandings to emerge. As the final conversation continues beyond the film’s closing moments, At a Stranger’s Table invites audiences to consider what becomes possible when the people who harvest our food sit down with those who share the meal.

Public-Facing Screening Invitation

Join us for a screening of At a Stranger’s Table, a documentary that follows Mexican H-2A farmworkers in eastern North Carolina from the fields to a shared meal with members of the local community. Through the workers’ own voices, the film explores labor, family, distance, and what may begin when people who rarely meet sit down, eat, and talk together.