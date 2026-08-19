Call for Artists - ARTfall Juried Show & Sale

CALL FOR ARTISTS

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center Seeks Artist Submissions for 11th Annual ARTfall

Juried Show & Sale for Emerging and Established Artists

Submission Deadline: August 24, 2026

WILMINGTON, NC – The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center is now accepting submissions from 2D and 3D artists for the 11th Annual ARTfall Juried Art Show & Sale, taking place September 18–26, 2026.

ARTfall showcases outstanding original artwork by emerging and established artists while providing the public an opportunity to purchase original works from talented regional creators. Preference will be given to artists from the Lower Cape Fear region.

The exhibition will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday, September 18–19, and Monday through Saturday, September 21–26, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The community is also invited to attend the Artists Awards Presentation and Reception on Thursday, September 17, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. in the Lobby Museum of the Historic USO Building. Cash awards totaling $525 will be presented for First Place, Second Place, Third Place, Honorable Mention, and the People's Choice Award.

Only original artwork completed within the past two years will be considered for exhibition. Original artwork must be the artist's own creation and may not, in whole or in part, copy another person's artwork or photograph.

This year's exhibition will be judged by award-winning artist Benjamin Billingsley, who holds an MFA from UNC Greensboro and has exhibited throughout the United States as well as internationally in Latvia, Estonia, Russia, and Japan. A respected educator, Billingsley taught studio art and art history at Cape Fear Community College from 2001–2026 and received the Marilyn Goodman Anderson Endowed Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2006. He currently serves as Associate Curator at the Cameron Art Museum, where he has curated exhibitions including From Mountains to Sea and The Game Changers: Diebenkorn, Frankenthaler, and Rauschenberg. Billingsley has also served as juror for numerous prestigious regional exhibitions, including the Wilmington Art Association's 2021 Azalea Festival Spring Show, Orange Street ArtsFest, and the 2026 Craven Arts Council National Juried Exhibition.

The deadline to submit artwork is Monday, August 24, 2026.

For exhibition guidelines, entry information, and submission forms, contact the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center at (910) 341-7860 or visit wilmingtoncommunityarts.org.

Application & Exhibition Guidelines

Application Guidelines

A $15 non-refundable entry fee is required.

Artists may submit up to five (5) digital images in JPEG or PNG format.

Images must have a minimum resolution of 300 dpi and may not exceed 1080 pixels in any direction.

Supporting materials, including a résumé, exhibition history, and artist website, are encouraged and will assist the review panel.

Due to gallery space limitations, not all accepted work may be exhibited, although all submitted work will be juried.

Artists shipping artwork are responsible for all shipping and insurance costs to and from the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

Application deadline: August 24, 2026.

Artists will be notified of jury results by August 28, 2026.

Artwork Requirements

All artwork must be appropriate for public viewing.

Artwork must be the artist's original creation and completed within the past two years.

Limited-edition photographic or commercially reproduced artwork is eligible if it is signed and numbered by the artist.

Two-Dimensional Artwork

All 2D work must be professionally framed or gallery wrapped and wired for hanging.

Exposed edges and backs must be clean and finished.

Maximum size: 24" x 30" or 720 square inches (height × width).

Glass clip frames and sawtooth hangers will not be accepted.

The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center reserves the right to refuse improperly framed or wired artwork.

Three-Dimensional Artwork

Eligible work includes sculpture, pottery, ceramics, glass, fiber, wood, metal, paper, stone, found-object art, kinetic art, and other three-dimensional media.

Artwork must not require special installation or assembly.

Exhibition is limited to available pedestal space.

Jewelry will not be accepted.

Sales & Consignment:

At artwork delivery, artists will complete a consignment agreement and inventory with Community Arts Center staff.

The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will retain a 25% commission on all artwork sold during the exhibition.

Artists retain ownership of their work until sold.

Liability & Insurance:

Artwork will be handled with professional care. However, the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, the City of Wilmington, and Thalian Association Community Theatre assume no responsibility for loss or damage occurring before, during, or after the consignment period. Artists are strongly encouraged to maintain adequate insurance coverage for all submitted artwork.

Artist Bin Sales:

Accepted artists may also display up to 10 matted or unframed works in a black folding fabric print bin provided by the artist.

Each piece must:

Be clean and professionally presented.

Be backed with foam core or mat board.

Be protected in a crystal bag or shrink wrap.

Include a label with the title, artist name, medium, and price.

Include a 4" × 6" inventory card listing the title, price, artist name, email address, and phone number.

Additional Information

For complete submission guidelines and entry forms, visit wilmingtoncommunityarts.org or contact:

Stacie Smith

Community Arts Center Director

ssmith@thalian.org

The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center is owned by the City of Wilmington and managed by Thalian Association Community Theatre. The Historic USO Building is a cultural landmark that has served generations of local residents through arts, education, and recreation. Today it continues that tradition while also preserving and interpreting Wilmington and New Hanover County's World War II home-front history through its museum and community programming.