Busting Nuclear Myths: Uncovering the Truth about Safety and Innovation
Busting Nuclear Myths: Uncovering the Truth about Safety and Innovation
An opportunity to examine common misconceptions around nuclear and safety and why such myths are not true. All three panels will be broadcast to other panel locations.
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science
11:15 AM - 12:15 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wilmington American Nuclear Society
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science
230 Grace StWilmington, North Carolina 28401