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Busting Nuclear Myths: Uncovering the Truth about Safety and Innovation

Busting Nuclear Myths: Uncovering the Truth about Safety and Innovation

An opportunity to examine common misconceptions around nuclear and safety and why such myths are not true. All three panels will be broadcast to other panel locations.

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science
11:15 AM - 12:15 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington American Nuclear Society
4238337853
matthew.mann1@gevernova.us
https://web.cvent.com/event/018969e1-ffe7-49eb-b835-3f16be99d5ea/summary
Cape Fear Museum of History and Science
230 Grace St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401