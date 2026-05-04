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Brothers After War

Brothers After War

From Executive Producer Gary Sinise, and Director/Producer Jake Rademacher, BROTHERS AFTER WAR reconnects Jake with his brothers and the elite Soldiers and Marines he embedded with during the Iraq War. Intercutting footage past and present, he leads us on an insightful, humorous, and moving journey as we watch service members explore loss, meaning, and hope on their path from warfighter to veteran.

FREE Lunch, FREE Movie, FREE Journal, and FREE Seminar for Service Members, Veterans, and their Family Members.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3858907-0?pid=10303
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3858907-2?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Sun, 18 Oct 2026 12:00 - Sun, 18 Oct 2026 16:00

Venue Details: Regal Mayfaire, 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28405, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Film / Cinema

Price:
Free: USD 0.00

Regal Mayfaire
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jake Rademacher
9194859254
steverice11618@yahoo.com
Regal Mayfaire
900 Town Center Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28405