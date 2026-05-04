From Executive Producer Gary Sinise, and Director/Producer Jake Rademacher, BROTHERS AFTER WAR reconnects Jake with his brothers and the elite Soldiers and Marines he embedded with during the Iraq War. Intercutting footage past and present, he leads us on an insightful, humorous, and moving journey as we watch service members explore loss, meaning, and hope on their path from warfighter to veteran.

FREE Lunch, FREE Movie, FREE Journal, and FREE Seminar for Service Members, Veterans, and their Family Members.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3858907-0?pid=10303

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3858907-2?pid=10303

Date and Time: On Sun, 18 Oct 2026 12:00 - Sun, 18 Oct 2026 16:00

Venue Details: Regal Mayfaire, 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28405, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Film / Cinema

Price:

Free: USD 0.00