Boundless Tour in the PNC USCT Park – Free with Museum Admission

Step into history with a guided tour of Boundless, a life-size bronze sculpture by artist Stephen Hayes. Located in PNC USCT Park on CAM’s grounds, this striking monument honors the legacy of the United States Colored Troops (USCT)—the brave soldiers who fought in the Battle of Forks Road during the Civil War in 1865.

The sculpture was created from casts of the features of 11 African American men connected to the site and its story – USCT descendants, re-enactors, veterans, and community leaders. Boundless was unveiled on November 13, 2021, and is on permanent view in the PNC USCT Park on the museum grounds. The sculpture is deeply connected to our community’s history, present, and future.

When: Every Friday from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM. Free with museum admission.

Your tour will be led by one of our knowledgeable tour guides.