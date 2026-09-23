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Bonsai "Sip & Clip" at Flytrap Brewing!

Bonsai "Sip & Clip" at Flytrap Brewing!

Sip, clip, and create!

Join us Sunday, November 15th for another Bonsai “Sip & Clip” at Flytrap Brewing! Led by Mason Tarr, this hands-on, two-hour workshop will teach you the basics of bonsai care as you trim, prune, and pot your very own tree to take home. Beer in hand, bonsai on the table — what more could you ask for?

Cost: $65 per person
Advance reservations required!

Spots are limited, so reserve yours now by emailing Mason at tinyurl.com/bonsaiwithmason.

Flytrap Brewing
$65
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina