Bonsai "Sip & Clip" at Flytrap Brewing!
Bonsai "Sip & Clip" at Flytrap Brewing!
Sip, clip, and create!
Join us Sunday, November 15th for another Bonsai “Sip & Clip” at Flytrap Brewing! Led by Mason Tarr, this hands-on, two-hour workshop will teach you the basics of bonsai care as you trim, prune, and pot your very own tree to take home. Beer in hand, bonsai on the table — what more could you ask for?
Cost: $65 per person
Advance reservations required!
Spots are limited, so reserve yours now by emailing Mason at tinyurl.com/bonsaiwithmason.
Flytrap Brewing
$65
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina