Bluegrass Band, The Local Boys, in FREE Concert
Bluegrass Band, The Local Boys, in FREE Concert
The Local Boys, a blue grass band based in Charlotte, North Carolina,have been sharing their love of Bluegrass and Americana music for more than 20 years. The band blends traditional bluegrass, old-time country, and rock 'n' roll into a lively, authentic sound. They've appeared at festivals across the country—including MerleFest—and their debut album, Stories, features original music rooted in the rich traditions of American roots music. Join us for an evening of exceptional musicianship, rich harmonies and classic bluegrass entertainment.
All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly
Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.
Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.
St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Music on Market
910-762-9693
clitzinger@sacpc.org
Artist Group Info
cindy@musiconmarket.org
St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church
1416 Market StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 762-9693
MusiconMarket1416@gmail.com