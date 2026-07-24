Bluegrass Band, The Local Boys, in FREE Concert

The Local Boys, a blue grass band based in Charlotte, North Carolina,have been sharing their love of Bluegrass and Americana music for more than 20 years. The band blends traditional bluegrass, old-time country, and rock 'n' roll into a lively, authentic sound. They've appeared at festivals across the country—including MerleFest—and their debut album, Stories, features original music rooted in the rich traditions of American roots music. Join us for an evening of exceptional musicianship, rich harmonies and classic bluegrass entertainment.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly

Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.

Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

