Bluebird Farm Adventure Mama Meet Up - FREE Organic Blueberry Picking

Join us for a casual Mom Meet-Up at Bluebird Farm in Burgaw, NC! Sponsored by Bluebird Farm, this is a fun and relaxed way to get outdoors, meet other moms, and make sweet memories with your littles.

We’ll enjoy:

🫐 Picking organic blueberries

🎣 Practicing fishing skills

🐐 Visiting the farm animals

☀️ Plenty of fresh air and playtime

This event is graciously being offered FREE by Bluebird Farm. Please RSVP if you plan to attend!

Fishing Notes:

If your toddler would like to practice fishing, it’s best to bring their own rod. We recommend using a fun lure without a hook so they can safely practice casting and reeling. Please do not bring hooked fishing lures unless your child is already skilled at casting safely.

We can’t wait to see you there!