© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bluebird Farm Adventure Mama Meet Up - FREE Organic Blueberry Picking

Bluebird Farm Adventure Mama Meet Up - FREE Organic Blueberry Picking

Join us for a casual Mom Meet-Up at Bluebird Farm in Burgaw, NC! Sponsored by Bluebird Farm, this is a fun and relaxed way to get outdoors, meet other moms, and make sweet memories with your littles.

We’ll enjoy:
🫐 Picking organic blueberries
🎣 Practicing fishing skills
🐐 Visiting the farm animals
☀️ Plenty of fresh air and playtime

This event is graciously being offered FREE by Bluebird Farm. Please RSVP if you plan to attend!
Fishing Notes:

If your toddler would like to practice fishing, it’s best to bring their own rod. We recommend using a fun lure without a hook so they can safely practice casting and reeling. Please do not bring hooked fishing lures unless your child is already skilled at casting safely.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Bluebird Farm
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wilmington Area Adventure Mamas
Bluebird Farm
471 Pinkney Rd.
Burgaw, North Carolina 28425
https://www.bluebirdfarmburgaw.com/