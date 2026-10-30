Blue and White Bash

The Blue & White Bash is an annual fundraising event hosted by Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, bringing together local businesses, community members, and supporters for an evening of celebration and giving back. Proceeds from the event directly support students and families throughout New Hanover and Pender counties by helping provide essential resources, remove barriers to success, and create opportunities for students to thrive. Through community partnerships, fundraising, and shared commitment to local education, the Blue & White Bash helps ensure that every student has the support they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom.