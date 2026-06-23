Black Water Adventure River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Black Water Adventure – July 11th then first Saturday of the month through October,10 AM

This morning, hour and three quarters long cruise goes up the Northeast Cape Fear River to the upper reaches of the black water system of this storied river. Captain Doug Springer will share his extensive knowledge of the history of the area while you take in the flora and fauna along the river banks. We will cruise through the Castle Hayne Aquifer and by the bluffs of the Rose Hill Plantation. Visit our full bar for a freshly brewed cup of coffee or the best Bloody Mary on the river!

This is a great cruise for photographers, birders and nature buffs. Bring your camera to capture the untouched beauty of this early morning adventure. $30. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.