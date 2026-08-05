Big Dawg Theatre Company presents The Explorerers Club by Nell Benjamin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Big Dawg Theatre Company returns to Thalian Hall for our 31st season with Nell Benjamin's hilarious comedy, "The Explorers Club"!

What happens when Victorian England's most prestigious society of explorers is forced to consider admitting their first woman? According to Nell Benjamin's acclaimed comedy "The Explorers Club," the answer involves rival suitors, oversized egos, impossible misunderstandings, Irish assassins, deadly monks, blue tribesmen, intrepid adventurers, and a delightfully absurd evening of nonstop laughter.

Big Dawg Theatre Company presents "The Explorers Club," directed by Holli Saperstein, August 13–16 and 20–23 at Thalian Hall.

Set in 1879 London, the play follows renowned explorer Phyllida Spotte-Hume, who has returned from discovering a legendary lost city and now seeks admission to the exclusive Explorers Club. Her application throws the society's distinguished members into complete disarray, challenging long-held traditions while exposing the insecurities, rivalries, and comic shortcomings of some of the era's greatest adventurers.

As the situation spirals out of control, audiences are treated to a whirlwind of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, outrageous physical comedy, razor-sharp wit, and increasingly outrageous surprises. Before the evening is over, they'll encounter Irish assassins, deadly monks, blue tribesmen, intrepid adventurers, and enough comic chaos to keep audiences laughing from beginning to end. Equal parts farce and satire, "The Explorers Club" affectionately pokes fun at Victorian society while celebrating intelligence, courage, and the joy of embracing the unexpected.

The production stars Tamica Katzmann as Phyllida Spotte-Hume, Neil Henderson as Sir Harry Percy, Beau Mumford as Lucius Fretway, along with a talented cast of local performers bringing Benjamin's colorful characters to life.

"The Explorers Club" is directed by Holli Saperstein, whose energetic staging embraces the play's fast pace, sharp humor, and delightfully escalating chaos.

Performances will be held August 13–16 and August 20–23 at Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are available now at:

https://www.thalianhall.org/bdp-explorers-26

About Big Dawg Theatre Company

Big Dawg Theatre Company is a Wilmington-based nonprofit organization dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical experiences that entertain, challenge, and inspire audiences through a diverse selection of classic and contemporary plays.