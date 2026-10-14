Cape Fear Fencing Association 6 week beginning fencing class starts November 2nd at 6:30 pm in the basement of the Tileston gym, 5th and Ann Streets. Class will meet for approximately 1 hour on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students should wear loose fitting clothing and sneakers. Appropriate for ages 8 - 80. Cost is $60 plus a $34 membership to USA Fencing (purchased on usafencing.org) good until July 31, 2027. Taught by Internationally accredited instructor.