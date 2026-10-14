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Beginning Fencing Class

Beginning Fencing Class

Cape Fear Fencing Association 6 week beginning fencing class starts November 2nd at 6:30 pm in the basement of the Tileston gym, 5th and Ann Streets. Class will meet for approximately 1 hour on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students should wear loose fitting clothing and sneakers. Appropriate for ages 8 - 80. Cost is $60 plus a $34 membership to USA Fencing (purchased on usafencing.org) good until July 31, 2027. Taught by Internationally accredited instructor.

basement of the Tileston Gym
$60 + $34 USA Fencing membership
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cape Fear Fencing Association
9107998642
gregoryspahr@yahoo.com
capefearfencing.com

Artist Group Info

Gregory Spahr
gregoryspahr@yahoo.com
capefearfencing.com
basement of the Tileston Gym
5th and Ann streets, Wilmington, NC 28401
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401