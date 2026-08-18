Beethoven Symphonies No. 6 & 7 with the North Carolina Symphony
Beethoven Symphonies No. 6 & 7 with the North Carolina Symphony
Two Masterpieces. One Concert.
Beethoven Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral”
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
North Carolina Symphony
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Wilson Center
Starting at $28 including all fees
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 22 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
North Carolina Symphony
Artist Group Info
North Carolina Symphony
tickets@ncsymphony.org
Wilson Center
703 North Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401