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Beethoven Symphonies No. 6 & 7 with the North Carolina Symphony

Beethoven Symphonies No. 6 & 7 with the North Carolina Symphony

Two Masterpieces. One Concert.

Beethoven Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral”
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

North Carolina Symphony
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Wilson Center
Starting at $28 including all fees
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 22 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Symphony

Artist Group Info

North Carolina Symphony
tickets@ncsymphony.org
https://ncsymphony.org/
Wilson Center
703 North Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401