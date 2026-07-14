Break out the neon, tease that hair, and get ready to rewind the clock to the raddest decade ever! Join us for Back in Time: 80’s Night on Friday, July 24th from 6–9 PM for a totally tubular evening of music, nostalgia, and fun. Classic 80’s music will be performed by Back Flash from 7-9PM, a best dressed contest with prizes, photo-ops, & more! Free entry!