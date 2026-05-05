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Artists' Reception: A Year of Fiber Art

Artists' Reception: A Year of Fiber Art

Bellamy Mansion Museum is hosting an art exhibition, “A Year of Fiber Art,” featuring 40 quilts made by members of the Quilters by the Sea Guild. The exhibit includes pieces created for three quilting challenges, which showcase a mix of patriotic, whimsical, and abstract designs. An artists’ reception will be held on May 22nd from 6-8 PM. Visitors can also view the exhibit free of charge any time the museum is open (Mon-Sun, 10 am-4 pm). Please stop by the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain admission.

Bellamy Mansion Museum
0
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
http://bellamymansion.org

Artist Group Info

Quilters by the Sea Guild
info.quiltersbythesea@gmail.com
https://quiltersbytheseaguild.org/
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
https://www.bellamymansion.org/local-artists-series.html