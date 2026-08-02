Artist Reception: "A Closer Look: America 250 & Historic Foodways"
Artist Reception: "A Closer Look: America 250 & Historic Foodways"
Bellamy Mansion Museum is hosting an art exhibition, “A Closer Look: America 250 & Historic Foodways” by local artist Ricardo Perez. This exhibit combines striking portraits that commemorate our 250 years as a nation with evocative still life paintings that share stories of America's rich culinary heritage.
An artist's reception will be held on Friday, August 28th from 6-8 PM. Admission is free, and parking is available on-site. Visitors can also view the exhibit free of charge any time the museum is open (Mon-Sun, 10 am-4 pm). The gallery space is on the second floor of the main house. Please stop by the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain admission.
Bellamy Mansion Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
Artist Group Info
Ricardo Perez
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org