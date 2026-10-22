Saturday, November 21

1-2pm

Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter

Free with Museum Admission

REGISTRATION LINK: https://52374.blackbaudhosting.com/52374/Artist-Gallery-Talk-with-Keith-Carter

BIO:

Commercial artist Keith Carter is a Native American of Coharie descent. His illustration work has been published in every print medium from newspapers to graphic novels. In the rural comforts of NC, Keith divides his time between producing cutting-edge animated products for television/digital platforms and creating dynamic sports illustrations for trading card companies. Keith is also the Emmy Award-Winning co-creator of Savingsman for ABC

