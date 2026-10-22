Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter
Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter
Saturday, November 21
1-2pm
Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter
Free with Museum Admission
REGISTRATION LINK: https://52374.blackbaudhosting.com/52374/Artist-Gallery-Talk-with-Keith-Carter
BIO:
Commercial artist Keith Carter is a Native American of Coharie descent. His illustration work has been published in every print medium from newspapers to graphic novels. In the rural comforts of NC, Keith divides his time between producing cutting-edge animated products for television/digital platforms and creating dynamic sports illustrations for trading card companies. Keith is also the Emmy Award-Winning co-creator of Savingsman for ABC
Cameron Art Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999