© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter

Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter

Saturday, November 21

1-2pm

Artist Gallery Talk with Keith Carter

Free with Museum Admission

REGISTRATION LINK: https://52374.blackbaudhosting.com/52374/Artist-Gallery-Talk-with-Keith-Carter

BIO:
Commercial artist Keith Carter is a Native American of Coharie descent. His illustration work has been published in every print medium from newspapers to graphic novels. In the rural comforts of NC, Keith divides his time between producing cutting-edge animated products for television/digital platforms and creating dynamic sports illustrations for trading card companies. Keith is also the Emmy Award-Winning co-creator of Savingsman for ABC

Cameron Art Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org