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Artisans Holiday Boutique

Artisans Holiday Boutique

Mark Your Calendars for the Annual Artisans Holiday Boutique
The 2026 Artisans Holiday Boutique returns for two days of fine art and handcrafted holiday treasures created by our members. Join us Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Homer E. Wright Event Center in St. James. Shop beautifully made works by our local artists—perfect for gifts or something special for yourself. While browsing, be sure to visit the Stepping Up For Arts (SUFA) raffle table, featuring baskets filled with treasures donated by participating artists. Proceeds benefit Brunswick County students and teachers. Raffle tickets are available now at the Artisans Gallery on Howe and at the event. Admission is free, and winners need not be present! Cash and Cards accepted.

Homer E. Wright Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artisans Assocition
910-363-4479
galleryonhowe@gmail.com
The Artisans Gallery on Howe

Artist Group Info

Su Peyton
su.peyton@gmail.com
https://www.artisansgalleryonhowe.com/
Homer E. Wright Center
4136 Southport-Supply Rd., SE
St. James, North Carolina 28461
(910) 253-3012
https://www.townofstjamesnc.org/communitycenter