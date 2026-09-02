ARTFall Reception
ARTFall Reception
The community is also invited to attend the Artists Awards Presentation and Reception on Thursday, September 17, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. in the Lobby Museum of the Historic USO Building. Cash awards totaling $525 will be presented for First Place, Second Place, Third Place, Honorable Mention, and the People's Choice Award.
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
120 S. 2nd St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401