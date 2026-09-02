ARTFall
ARTFall
ARTfall showcases outstanding original artwork by emerging and established artists while providing the public an opportunity to purchase original works from talented regional creators. Preference will be given to artists from the Lower Cape Fear region.
The exhibition will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday, September 18–19, and Monday through Saturday, September 21–26, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
120 S. 2nd St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401