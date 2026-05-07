An Evening with the Port City Ukuholics

Join us for another special night of live music with the Port City Ukuholics in support of the Cucalorus Film Foundation! Tickets are $20, with all proceeds benefiting the Cucalorus Film Foundation that uplift emerging and innovative artists through festivals, residencies, community cinema, professional development and youth education.

The Port City Ukuholic Band was founded by Music Director Lynn O’Connell when she followed a calling to spread the joy of ukulele music in the Wilmington area. Combining multiple ukuleles with a rhythm section (bass and percussion), authentic HULA and incredible vocal harmonies the group does an outstanding job at making people smile, dance, laugh and enjoy life.