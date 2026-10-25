Alley-Ween at The Dive

10/31 4:00 PM to 2:00 AM. The Dive in Carolina Beach hosts Alley-Ween, starting with an all-ages family fair from 4 to 7 PM with trick-or-treating, carnival games, vendors and a 7 PM kids costume contest. The 21+ Spirits in the Alley party follows from 8 to 11 PM with live music by Jam Sandwich, food and spooky cocktails. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com