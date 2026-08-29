Agriculture 2027

We are delighted to invite you to join us at our upcoming World Congress on Agriculture, Food Security & Sustainable Farming is a premier international platform happening on March 25-26 | 2027 on London | UK- Sofitel London Heathrow | UK ,dedicated to bringing together researchers, academicians, agricultural scientists, industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and sustainability experts to discuss the latest advancements and emerging challenges in agriculture, food security, and sustainable farming practices. The conference aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and promote innovative solutions that enhance agricultural productivity while ensuring environmental sustainability and global food security.