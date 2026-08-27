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Abstracts in America

Abstracts in America

ARTnNCevents proudly presents Abstracts in America, a premier National Juried Exhibition celebrating the creativity, innovation, and expressive power of contemporary abstract art. This national exhibition invites artists from across the United States to explore abstraction in all its forms, showcasing work that challenges convention and pushes creative boundaries.
Abstract art is far more than traditional non-objective painting. We welcome artwork that transforms reality through color, composition, perspective, texture, shape, pattern, movement, and imagination. Whether your work begins with a recognizable subject that has been simplified, distorted, fragmented, or reimagined—or is completely non-representational—we encourage you to submit.
If your artwork emphasizes expression over literal representation, explores new visual ideas, or invites viewers to experience the familiar in unexpected ways, it belongs in the conversation. From geometric abstraction and expressive painting to abstract landscapes, florals, figures, mixed media, photography, digital art, and sculpture, Abstracts in America celebrates the many ways artists interpret abstraction

Events on Front
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTnNCevents
9105087630
bradleycarterart1977@gmail.com
https://www.bradleycarterart.com/artnncevents.html

Artist Group Info

Artnncevents@gmail.com
Events on Front
130 N. Front St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
9105087630
Artnncevents@gmail.com
www.AbstractsinAmerica.com