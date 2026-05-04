A Year of Fiber Art by Quilters by the Sea
A Year of Fiber Art by Quilters by the Sea
Bellamy Mansion Museum is hosting an art exhibition, “A Year of Fiber Art,” featuring 40 quilts made by members of the Quilters by the Sea Guild. The exhibit includes pieces created for three quilting challenges, which showcase a mix of patriotic, whimsical, and abstract designs. An artists’ reception will be held on May 22nd from 6-8 PM. Visitors can view the exhibit free of charge any time the museum is open (Mon-Sun, 10 am-4 pm). Please stop by the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain admission.
Bellamy Mansion Museum
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10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bellamy Mansion Museum
9102513700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org
Artist Group Info
Quilters by the Sea
info.quiltersbythesea@gmail.com
Bellamy Mansion Museum
503 Market StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
9102512700
cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org