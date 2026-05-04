A Year of Fiber Art by Quilters by the Sea

Bellamy Mansion Museum is hosting an art exhibition, “A Year of Fiber Art,” featuring 40 quilts made by members of the Quilters by the Sea Guild. The exhibit includes pieces created for three quilting challenges, which showcase a mix of patriotic, whimsical, and abstract designs. An artists’ reception will be held on May 22nd from 6-8 PM. Visitors can view the exhibit free of charge any time the museum is open (Mon-Sun, 10 am-4 pm). Please stop by the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain admission.