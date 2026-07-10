"A Touch of Grey" Table Read

Join us for our table read!

Some stories entertain us.

Some stories stay with us.

A Touch of Grey is a heartfelt dramatic comedy about friendship, second chances, and discovering that it's never too late to reconnect with the people who matter most, or chase the dream you thought was gone.

Inspired by real experiences and years in the making, this campaign will help transform a completed screenplay into a production-ready feature film by funding the next critical stage of development, including a proof-of-concept teaser, key creative attachments, and investor-ready packaging.

If you've ever wondered whether your story still has another chapter to write, this film is for you.