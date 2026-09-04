Showtimes

Dates: Tuesday December 1, 2026 - Thursday December 10, 2026

Friday - Saturday Time: 7:30 pm

Sunday Time: 3:00 pm

Location

2nd Street Stage Hannah Block

Historic USO/Community Arts Center

When You Visit

By Charles M. Schulz

Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson

Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer

By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson

The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. A Charlie Brown Christmas was first shown as an animated television special in 1965 and has been part of the holiday tradition ever since.

Charlie Brown is feeling down about Christmas and wonders what the holiday is really all about. As he reluctantly directs the school Christmas play, he faces commercialism, chaos, and criticism from his friends. With the help of Linus and a tiny, overlooked Christmas tree, Charlie Brown discovers the true meaning of Christmas in this heartwarming holiday classic featuring the beloved Peanuts gang.

A special holiday event for the whole family at the Community Arts Center!

Performances Dec. 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, & 10 at 7:30 pm. Special matinee Sunday Dec. 6 at 3:00 pm.

