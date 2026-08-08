35th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival
35th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival
Celebrate 35 years of this exciting Arts & Crafts Festival hosted by the Oak Island Art Guild. Visitors will find up to 75 vendors selling original art, food trucks, stadium concessions, beer & wine and free parking. There is no charge for admission and this festival is always fun for the whole family.
35th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival
Sat, September 5, 2026 10am-4pm
Bill Smith Park (home of the Loggerhead Baseball Team)
4446 Fish Factory Rd, Southport, NC 28461
William "Bill" Smith Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Oak Island Art Guild
William "Bill" Smith Park
4446 Fish Factory RdSouthport, North Carolina 28461