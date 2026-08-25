28 Days Screening

SOBER SUNDAY! Day 2 of the Hope Arts Fest. A weekend celebrating art, community, connection, and hope.

After getting into a car accident while drunk on the day of her sister's wedding, Gwen Cummings is given a choice between prison or a rehab center. She chooses rehab, but is extremely resistant to taking part in any of the treatment programs they have to offer, refusing to admit that she has an alcohol addiction.

28 Days, starring Sandra Bullock, used Wilmington for studio work at EUE/Screen Gems Studios and on-location shooting, including a memorable limo-crash sequence featuring a specially built fake porch in the historic Forest Hills neighborhood. There will be a community discussion after the screening!

*You do not need to be a person in recovery to attend this event. We welcome everyone.