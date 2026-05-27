18th Annual Port City Music Festival Master Class & Concert
18th Annual Port City Music Festival Master Class & Concert
Community Master Class: 4:30-6:30 PM
Festival Concert: 7-8 PM
$5 Suggested Donation – Registration Required
Founded in 2009 by cellist and conductor Stephen Framil and Wilmington artist Christine Farley, the 18th Annual Port City Music Festival 2026 is a summer concert series committed to the highest quality of performance and making the experience of great music accessible to all.
In partnership with the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra programs.
Concert:
Banks Hunter, Violinist
Lijah Pope, Pianist
Sincere Cuttino, Cellist
Sully Edgerton, Violinist
Julia Gualdi, Violinist
Hope Mueksch, Pianist
Registration Required; $5 Suggested donation
Your donations support this and other community programming.
Cameron Art Museum
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999