18th Annual Port City Music Festival
18th Annual Port City Music Festival
$5 Suggested Donation
Registration Required
Founded in 2009 by cellist and conductor Stephen Framil and Wilmington artist Christine Farley, the 18th Annual Port City Music Festival 2026 is a summer concert series committed to the highest quality of performance and making the experience of great music accessible to all.
Community Master Class 4:30-6:30 PM
Festival Concert 7 PM
In partnership with the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra programs.
Banks Hunter, Violinist
Lijah Pope, Pianist
Sincere Cuttino, Cellist
Sully Edgerton, Violinist
Julia Gualdi, Violinist
Hope Mueksch, Pianist
Registration Required; $5 Suggested donation
Your donations support this and other programming for the community.
Cameron Art Museum
$5 Suggested donation
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Artist Group Info
Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra programs
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999