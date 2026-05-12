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18th Annual Port City Music Festival

18th Annual Port City Music Festival

$5 Suggested Donation
Registration Required

Founded in 2009 by cellist and conductor Stephen Framil and Wilmington artist Christine Farley, the 18th Annual Port City Music Festival 2026 is a summer concert series committed to the highest quality of performance and making the experience of great music accessible to all.

Community Master Class 4:30-6:30 PM
Festival Concert 7 PM

In partnership with the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra programs.

Banks Hunter, Violinist
Lijah Pope, Pianist
Sincere Cuttino, Cellist
Sully Edgerton, Violinist
Julia Gualdi, Violinist
Hope Mueksch, Pianist

Registration Required; $5 Suggested donation
Your donations support this and other programming for the community.

Cameron Art Museum
$5 Suggested donation
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra programs
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org