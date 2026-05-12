$5 Suggested Donation

Registration Required

Founded in 2009 by cellist and conductor Stephen Framil and Wilmington artist Christine Farley, the 18th Annual Port City Music Festival 2026 is a summer concert series committed to the highest quality of performance and making the experience of great music accessible to all.

Community Master Class 4:30-6:30 PM

Festival Concert 7 PM

In partnership with the Wilmington Symphony Youth Orchestra programs.

Banks Hunter, Violinist

Lijah Pope, Pianist

Sincere Cuttino, Cellist

Sully Edgerton, Violinist

Julia Gualdi, Violinist

Hope Mueksch, Pianist

Registration Required; $5 Suggested donation

Your donations support this and other programming for the community.