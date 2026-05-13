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16th Annual YachtVenture

16th Annual YachtVenture

Wilmington’s signature waterfront celebration, where the joy of play meets the beauty of the coast. Experience the grace of a coastal Carolina evening with scenic yacht tours, handcrafted cocktails, spirited auctions, and raffles brimming with local flair—all while supporting playful learning at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington.
Play doesn’t stop when we grow up, it brings us together.
Come aboard, raise a glass, and help make a lasting impact for the children in our community.

The Children's Museum of Wilmington
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of Wilmington
(910) 254-3534
http://www.playwilmington.org
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
116 Orange St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 254-3534
dkahkonen@playwilmington.org
https://www.playwilmington.org/spring