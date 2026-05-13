16th Annual YachtVenture

Wilmington’s signature waterfront celebration, where the joy of play meets the beauty of the coast. Experience the grace of a coastal Carolina evening with scenic yacht tours, handcrafted cocktails, spirited auctions, and raffles brimming with local flair—all while supporting playful learning at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

Play doesn’t stop when we grow up, it brings us together.

Come aboard, raise a glass, and help make a lasting impact for the children in our community.