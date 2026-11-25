Winston-Salem/Forsyth County officials are warning individuals involved in planning and development about a new email scam.

Scammers are sending fake invoices and payment requests related to permitting, zoning, land use and more from what looks like an official city email. They may use the name of a real employee, or a slightly different version of an existing email address.

But there are warning signs, including unexpected attachments or links, mention of fees that haven’t been communicated before, or requests for alternate forms of payment like gift cards or wire transfers.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Department says they only use the secure portal GeoCivix for transactions.

Individuals who receive a suspicious email or invoice should not respond or click any links. Instead, officials say to save the message, report it to the police, and alert the planning department.