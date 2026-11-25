Visitors to Davidson College's Baker Sports Complex can keep their cars cool under a new solar-powered canopy.

The college’s $4.7 million solar canopy covers most of its Baker Sports Complex parking lot, smack dab in the middle of campus. Yancey Fouché, the college’s sustainability director, said that’s kind of the point:

“This is a unique opportunity for folks to actually see power being produced,” Fouché said.

Davidson, along with eight other schools in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, also invested in Sebree Solar II Energy Center in western Kentucky, a 150-megawatt solar farm. Fouché says the solar farm and canopy will help Davidson College nearly halve its greenhouse gas emissions.

On Oct. 18, the panels generated 4.28 megawatt-hours — enough to power the average NC home for over four months.

“Our new library renovation that we're completing is going to consume just about the amount of electricity that this produces,” Fouché said.

The canopy took about five years to design and build. The college expects to get 30% back in tax credits. Fouché expects to recoup the rest in energy savings before the panels' warranty expires in 25 years.

“I think the reality is we'll actually pay them off much sooner than that based on what we're seeing coming down the pike with utility cost increases,” Fouché said.

Fouché said the biggest challenge was the “novelty of the project. Now that the college has one solar canopy under its belt, it would be much easier to build a second; however, state-level restrictions limit how much electricity non-utilities can generate behind the meter to 1 megawatt. With this installation, Davidson is three-quarters of the way there.

“If we wanted to go above 1 megawatt, we would have to work through the process to actually become our own utility,” Fouché said. “And at least right now, that's not something Davidson's interested in getting into the business of.”