This month, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro opened the doors to the Jeanne Tannenbaum Center for Creative Practice. University leaders began envisioning the center more than five years ago.

Creative Director Amanda Graham says they’re now working to set up equipment inside, which will include 3D printing and resources for podcasting and music production. But their crown jewel, a cutting-edge studio, is already in use.

The dark room is illuminated by a 40-foot-long LED curved screen called a volume. Officials say it's one of the largest in the Southeast. On it, the documentary German Soul plays.

The co-creator, D.L. Anderson, is preparing for an upcoming performance because German Soul isn’t just a film; it’s a live documentary featuring Justin Robinson of the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

“Justin's on stage. He's on this side, delivering some of the lines live. And then, Demeanor’s here playing live music,” Anderson says. “So the idea of immersive experience in this immersive space is very real in the way that we're presenting it.”

The goal of the Tannenbaum Center is to bring people from the university and greater community together around creativity and innovation.

“What comes out of what happens here, whether it's a partnership, a new piece of theater, or a new question that no one's asked before, it could happen only because we made space for the conversations,” says Juliette Bianco. She’s associate vice chancellor for museums and creative practice, and helped develop the center. And she says its impact goes beyond UNCG, Greensboro, or even North Carolina by building trust in higher education as a whole.

“One of the ways that we can do that is we can invite participation, we can invite people to the table, and we can physically make space for that kind of partnership,” she says.

The center hosts an interdisciplinary fellowship program for faculty. Graham, the creative director, says it breaks down barriers between departments.

“You don't necessarily have the space or the assistance to kind of reach out to folks across campus, and already we've seen that by opening this building that is changing,” Graham says. “One example of that that I'm really excited about is we have a group of animation faculty who are speaking with a group of kinesiologists.”

The center also offers other initiatives like a residency called Tannenbaum Made for North Carolina creatives. Community members will have access to equipment starting next year after completing a free training. Until then, the center opens its coworking space to the public every Thursday.