After Wake Forest University football routed Georgia Tech last weekend, the Demon Deacons are the No. 8 team in the country. That’s one of many milestones for this year’s high-flying program.

When the Atlantic Coast Conference football media released its 2026 preseason predictions, Wake placed 13th out of the ACC’s 17 football-playing members. Today, they’re #2 behind their only loss this season, Miami.

This year’s team has put together the longest winning streak in program history and the highest ranking. They also earned their largest margin of victory ever in an ACC game (a 57–3 drubbing of Stanford), and that win was one of four 50-plus-point performances.

The Demon Deacons have already clinched a spot in the ACC title game, and with a win this weekend, they’ll be well positioned to make the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Second-year head coach Jake Dickert says while the positive spotlight on his team is important, he can’t allow it to become a distraction.

"What do you control?" says Dickert. "What's your role in that? How do you stay focused and utilize the extra time? Because it is also Thanksgiving week. We don't have classes on Wednesday or Thursday, so we've got to make sure we're utilizing that time, you know, to the best of our ability to make sure that we're preparing to an elite level to win a football game. I'm 0-4 on Thanksgiving week as a head coach. Okay, so I told the guys I'm going to be a little surly this week."

Kickoff for this weekend’s match-up against Duke is Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at Allegacy Financial Stadium in Winston-Salem.

