Greensboro police have charged three people in connection with a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in September.

Law enforcement arrested and charged Corey Lamar Roberts with first-degree murder and several other felonies. The 40-year-old allegedly killed 38-year-old Marvin Allen Watlington outside Club O in Greensboro.

Donovan Cornell Bass and Shawn Anthony Jackson were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a previous statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the shooting was gang-related. Greensboro Police Chief Kamran Afzal says that it’s still under investigation.

“So we know there is some connection. Whether we can make the case that it was in furtherance of a gang is a different story," he says.

Afzal says Watlington was in a verbal altercation with about five people before shots were fired. According to officials, security at Club O did not properly screen the individuals for firearms.

Police will continue investigating this case.