District Attorney Spencer Merriweather will not prosecute newly elected U.S. Rep. LaKesha Womack, the DA’s office said Tuesday.

Womack has reached an agreement with a rental car company over her failure to return her car on time in 2019.

At a campaign event a month before Election Day, Womack was served with a summons for her failure to return a rental car seven years earlier.

Given the media attention, the District Attorney’s office said Tuesday that Womack recently paid what she owed. That covered the time she didn’t return the car, which was about two months.

Merriweather’s office said the company does not wish to proceed further with the case.

In a news release, the DA’s office wrote that “the vehicle that was the subject of the summons was originally transferred to the Defendant's possession, per rental agreement, on August 27, 2019. That rental was renewed on two occasions, with the third and final rental period beginning on October 7, 2019. It was not returned to the rental dealer until it was recovered by local law enforcement and returned to the dealer on December 4, 2019.”

The negative publicity didn’t affect Womack’s campaign. The Charlotte Democrat stunned Republican Tim Moore to win North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. She was part of a “blue wave” that allowed Democrats to win 11 of the state’s 14 Congressional seats.

Womack will be sworn in in January.